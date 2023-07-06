BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The construction of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, also known as Paks-2, is expected to start in the spring or summer of 2024, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

"(It will start) next spring or next summer," Gulyas said at a government briefing.