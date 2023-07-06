Open Menu

Construction Of Paks-2 NPP Expected To Start In Spring-Summer Of 2024 - Orban's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Construction of Paks-2 NPP Expected to Start in Spring-Summer of 2024 - Orban's Office

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The construction of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary, also known as Paks-2, is expected to start in the spring or summer of 2024, head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

"(It will start) next spring or next summer," Gulyas said at a government briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear Hungary Government

Recent Stories

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

45 seconds ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

6 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

31 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World