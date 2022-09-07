Construction of Paks-2 NPP in Hungary to Begin in Fall 2023 - Rosatom CEO

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The construction of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary with the participation of Russia is due to begin in the fall of 2023, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, the Paks-2 NPP project received a license for the construction of nuclear units.

