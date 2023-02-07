The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary with the participation of Russia is expected to begin in 2024, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary with the participation of Russia is expected to begin in 2024, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.

"The 'laying of concrete' is scheduled for next year," Rosatom said.