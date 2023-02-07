- Home
- Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 - Rosatom
Published February 07, 2023
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary with the participation of Russia is expected to begin in 2024, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.
"The 'laying of concrete' is scheduled for next year," Rosatom said.