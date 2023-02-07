UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected To Begin In 2024 - Rosatom

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary with the participation of Russia is expected to begin in 2024, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.

"The 'laying of concrete' is scheduled for next year," Rosatom said.

