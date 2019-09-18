UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Rooppur NPP On Schedule, Units Likely To Be Connected In Time - Official

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:53 PM

The construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, Bangladesh's first NPP, is proceeding in accordance with the schedule set in the contract, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, Bangladesh's first NPP, is proceeding in accordance with the schedule set in the contract, Alak Chakraborty, the head of the General Administration and Finance Division of the project, told Sputnik.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen earlier told Sputnik that the completion of the plant may be slightly delayed.

"At the moment we are plus-minus within the schedule as per our general contract ... Especially, we are expecting, obviously, the first unit will be connected with the grid in 2023, as well as the second unit will be connected with the grid in 2024 .

.. There may be some deviation, but nowadays it is our clear understanding that we will connect it with the grid in time," Chakraborty said on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

He noted that core catchers have already been installed at both units, while other works were also carried out "very fast."

The construction of the first Bangladeshi NPP under Russia's design started in November 2017. The plant will have two units with nuclear reactors, each generating 1,200 MW and having a 60-year lifespan.

