Construction Of Russia-China Bridge Completed In Russia's Blagoveshchensk - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The construction of a bridge over the Amur River, that connects Russia and China has been completed in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the government of Russia's Amur Region said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, earlier in the day, governor Vasilii Orlov gave a speech at the opening of the Amur Economic Forum.

"In his speech, the governor noted that the construction of a bridge crossing over the Amur River has been completed in the region and legal paperwork has begun," the statement read.

Orlov added that a solemn inauguration ceremony of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, the largest pipeline in Russia's east which will transport Russian gas to China, will be held in several days. Moreover, the construction of a unique transborder zip line has also begun.

The construction of the automobile bridge between Blagoveshchensk and Heihe began in 2016. Last May, two sections of the bridge were connected.

In May, Minister for the Development of Russian Far East, Alexander Kozlov, said that bridge was expected to be put into service in April 2020.

