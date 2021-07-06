UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Construction of Russian-Designed Dam in Syria's Latakia to Be Completed in 2023 - Engineer

LATAKIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The construction of a large dam in the Syrian city of Latakia, which was designed together with the Russian engineers, is expected to be completed in the next two years, Talal Ghani, the engineer working on the project, said on Tuesday.

"We started the construction in 2017. At the moment, the dam is 63% complete. Due to weather conditions, work is progressing slowly, especially in winter. We plan to finish it in 2023," Ghani told reporters.

The dam is said to be one of the most ambitious projects in post-war Syria, with the country's authorities planning to allocate 7 billion Syrian Pounds ($5.

5 million) for its construction. The dam is expected to supply drinking water to an area of at least 300 hectares (741 acres).

"This project was created by Russian engineers. Everything has been worked out to the smallest detail ” from the supply of drinking water to the supply of water to agricultural lands," Ghani said.

The construction site employs 50 people and 75 units of equipment for use on daily basis. The main efforts are currently geared toward completing the construction of the dam foundation. The project is expected to be completed on time.

