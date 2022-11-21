Construction of Two More NPP Units in Egypt to Begin in 2023 - Rosatom CEO

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The construction of two more power units of Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El-Dabaa, with the participation of Russia, is planned to begin in 2023, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"The plan is for the third and fourth units for 2023, next year," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Atomexpo 2022 forum in Sochi.

Last Saturday, the construction of the second block of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant began. The construction of the first block began in July this year.