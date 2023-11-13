Construction of water supply network resumes in north Afghanistan

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Work for the construction of a water supply network has formally resumed in north Afghanistan's Balkh province on Sunday, Nematullah Ahmadi, the head of the provincial water supply department, said Monday.

The water supply network project at a cost of 258 million afghanis (about 3.5 million U.S. Dollars) is expected to be completed within two months. It will provide potable water to more than 100,000 people in the provincial capital of Mazar-i-Sharif and its vicinity, the official added.

The project, which was launched years ago, was left incomplete due to the war and civil strife in the Asian country, where majority of urban residents including in the national capital Kabul now do not have access to clean water.

In another development days earlier, the Afghan caretaker government started the construction work of a hydropower plant abandoned due to decades of war in the eastern Wardak province.