ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The installation of 15 wind turbines on the Greek island of Tinos has been canceled after years of protests by local residents, media in Greece reported on Wednesday.

According to the Tinos Today newspaper, citing Mayor Giannis Siotos, the industrial Copelouzos Group terminated the windmill construction project during a legal proceeding in the island's supreme administrative court.

The islanders and the municipal government have been protesting the construction of the wind farms over the past five years, the media outlet added.

Residents intend to continue their efforts to preserve the island's unique landscape and protect the environment.

According to the islanders, as cited by the newspaper, the giant wind turbines, which were planned to be installed in close proximity to two villages, would change the natural landscape of Tinos, and their noise would affect the wildlife. During the protests, residents oftentimes clashed with the police.

Switching to renewable energy is one of the main goals in Greece's energy strategy. However, residents of many regions across the country are protesting against the construction of wind farms, as they not only destroy the landscape but also adversely affect nature.