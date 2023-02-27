Construction Period of Nuclear Subs in Russia to Be Reduced by One Year - USC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) It will take one year less to construct nuclear-powered submarines in Russia starting from 2028, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik.

"Right now, it takes about seven years to construct a nuclear submarine, the goal is to get to six. These plans should be implemented by 2028. New construction timeframes will apply to ships to be laid down in 2027," Rakhmanov said.