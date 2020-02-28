Construction resumes on Beijing 2022 subway extension project

(@FahadShabbir)

The Beijing subway's western extension to the Shougang headquarters of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games organizing committee and the Shougang Big Air venue has resumed

The extension covers 4.2km with four stations.

It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 to meet travel demand during and after the Games, and improve local transportation capacity.

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, a quarantine area equipped with daily necessities was established for workers returning to Beijing from outside the city.

This year, Beijing plans to invest 66.2 billion Yuan (9.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 100 infrastructure projects, including 16 rail transit projects.