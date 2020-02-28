UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Resumes On Beijing 2022 Subway Extension Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:33 PM

Construction resumes on Beijing 2022 subway extension project

The Beijing subway's western extension to the Shougang headquarters of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games organizing committee and the Shougang Big Air venue has resumed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Beijing subway's western extension to the Shougang headquarters of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games organizing committee and the Shougang Big Air venue has resumed.

The extension covers 4.2km with four stations.

It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 to meet travel demand during and after the Games, and improve local transportation capacity.

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, a quarantine area equipped with daily necessities was established for workers returning to Beijing from outside the city.

This year, Beijing plans to invest 66.2 billion Yuan (9.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in 100 infrastructure projects, including 16 rail transit projects.

Related Topics

Beijing Olympics From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

13 seconds ago

Belarus reports first coronavirus case

53 seconds ago

Asian markets slammed again as virus fears cause g ..

55 seconds ago

Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss st ..

6 minutes ago

National Action Plan for Cononavirus prevention, m ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.