Construction Worker Killed in PKK-Orchestrated Bomb Blast in Southeastern Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) One construction worker was killed and two were injured on Monday in a bomb blast, which is said to be organized by members of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak, local media reported.

The construction crew was building a road in the Beytussebap district when the explosive device went off, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.

The two injured workers were transferred to a local hospital by a military helicopter, the daily added.

Following the explosion, Turkish security forces launched a counterterrorism operation in the area, the news outlet said.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country.