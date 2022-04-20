UrduPoint.com

Constructive Contribution Of US To Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Is Impossible Now - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Constructive Contribution of US to Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Is Impossible Now - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) It is now impossible to speak of the United States making a constructive contribution to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, a high-ranking diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik.

"Given the position that is formulated and reproduced on a daily basis by US officials, I think there is no room for any constructive contribution," the source said, commenting on the possibility of Washington joining the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

The US is unambiguously seeking a military escalation, pumping up Ukraine with weapons, the source said, adding that "militant statements" by Washington are often irresponsible.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

11 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

11 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.