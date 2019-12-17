UrduPoint.com
Constructive Criticism By Council Of Europe Encourages Domestic Reforms In Moldova - Gov't

Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Constructive Criticism by Council of Europe Encourages Domestic Reforms in Moldova - Gov't

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu welcomes constructive criticism by the Council of Europe as it contributes to the implementation of domestic reforms, the country's government said in a statement on Monday following Chicu's meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric in Strasbourg.

"The prime minister emphasized that the expertise provided by the Council of Europe's structures, as well as the dose of constructive criticism were indispensable in Moldova's efforts to advance in the carrying out of the domestic reforms," the government said.

According to the statement, Moldova will mark the 25th anniversary of its partnership with the Council of Europe in 2020, which Chicu highly appreciates as the cooperation had a positive impact "on the edification of the rule of law state and people's well-being.

During the meeting that took place earlier in the day, the prime minister congratulated the top European official on her election as secretary general and thanked for the council's permanent support for Moldova. He also confirmed Chisinau's readiness to implement the Association Agreement with the European Union and stressed the importance of justice reform and the economy's modernization in the country.

