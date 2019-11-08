UrduPoint.com
Constructive Dialogue Established Among Negotiators Of Korean Peace Process - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:04 PM

Constructive Dialogue Established Among Negotiators of Korean Peace Process - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Friday that a constructive interaction has been established among all participants in the negotiation process on the settlement on the Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Friday that a constructive interaction has been established among all participants in the negotiation process on the settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

"Recently, it has been possible to establish a truly constructive interaction on the Korean issue by all participants in the negotiation process, without exception, and this allows us to influence each other in a positive sense, to better understand the positions of the parties," Morgulov said at the Nonproliferation Conference in Moscow.

"And it is this open, truly partner-like interaction that will allow us, as we hope, to build fully-fledged multilateral work ... and avoid the mistakes that may have been made at the previous stages of multilateral negotiations," Morgulov added.

