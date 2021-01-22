Constructive High-Level Dialog Established Between Russia, Israel - Ambassador

Russia and Israel have established constructive high-level dialog since diplomatic relations were restored nearly 30 years ago, Russian Ambassador to Israel, Aviv Anatoly Viktorov told Sputnik in an interview

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia and Israel have established constructive high-level dialog since diplomatic relations were restored nearly 30 years ago, Russian Ambassador to Israel, Aviv Anatoly Viktorov told Sputnik in an interview.

The Soviet Union severed relations with Israel in 1967 following its Six-Day War with several Arab countries. The diplomatic relations were resumed in October 1991. The Russian envoy described the history of bilateral ties as "not simple" and said that there were "ups and downs," but stressed that relations between the two countries are now "actively developing."

"It is important that a constructive, active, trusting dialogue has been established at the highest level - last year, seven telephone conversations and two personal meetings [between leaders] were held, despite the pandemic," Viktorov said.

The ambassador said that Russian President Vladimir Putin went abroad only once last year to participate in the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This [visit] was in January, even before the escalation of these [COVID-19] pandemic restrictions. When we assess the results of the year, I cannot say that the year was unfavorable. For Russian-Israeli relations, it was one of the most favorable [years]," the diplomat said.

The ambassador added that the foreign ministries of Israel and Russia have also established "a professional and constructive dialog", while the countries were even able to maintain "a fairly decent amount of economic cooperation" despite the pandemic that caused an 18 percent decline in the mutual trade. In addition, Viktorov also praised the cultural exchange between the two countries.