Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 11, 2024 | 03:49 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General was the Chief Guest at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo, today.
The event was attended by Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, Mr. Dawood Sharif, Head of PAD’s Education Committee and a vibrant gathering of students and educators. The Consul General acknowledged PAD’s efforts to empower Pakistani youth through initiatives that support career decisions.
During his address, the Consul General emphasized the importance of thoughtful career choices.
“Today’s decisions will shape tomorrow’s leaders. Career counselling like this Expo will open doors for students to discover paths aligned with their strengths and aspirations”, he noted.
He urged Pakistani community members to collaborate and join hands with PAD to implement an effective roadmap for enrolment of out of school children of Pakistani expats in the Emirates.
Mr.
Hussain encouraged students to view careers as more than just jobs and see it as a journey of purpose, passion, and potential. He advised students to define success by focusing on societal impact rather than conventional measures like titles or external recognition.
He highlighted that in an age of rapid technological change, education is about developing critical thinking and creativity.
Mr. Hussain also advised youth to choose careers that align with well-being and personal growth.
Acknowledged the tremendous efforts by PAD for arranging the Expo, he encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented at the event.
Mr. Arsalan Yunus, Mr. Abdul Karim Hanif, Ms. Saima Hasan and Mr. Omar Hayat participated in the Expert Talks.
