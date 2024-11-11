Open Menu

Consul General Attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education And Career Expo

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 11, 2024 | 03:49 PM

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General was the Chief Guest at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo, today.

The event was attended by Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, Mr. Dawood Sharif, Head of PAD’s Education Committee and a vibrant gathering of students and educators. The Consul General acknowledged PAD’s efforts to empower Pakistani youth through initiatives that support career decisions.
During his address, the Consul General emphasized the importance of thoughtful career choices.

“Today’s decisions will shape tomorrow’s leaders. Career counselling like this Expo will open doors for students to discover paths aligned with their strengths and aspirations”, he noted.

He urged Pakistani community members to collaborate and join hands with PAD to implement an effective roadmap for enrolment of out of school children of Pakistani expats in the Emirates.


Mr.

Hussain encouraged students to view careers as more than just jobs and see it as a journey of purpose, passion, and potential. He advised students to define success by focusing on societal impact rather than conventional measures like titles or external recognition.

He highlighted that in an age of rapid technological change, education is about developing critical thinking and creativity.
Mr. Hussain also advised youth to choose careers that align with well-being and personal growth.

Acknowledged the tremendous efforts by PAD for arranging the Expo, he encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented at the event.
Mr. Arsalan Yunus, Mr. Abdul Karim Hanif, Ms. Saima Hasan and Mr. Omar Hayat participated in the Expert Talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Dubai Expats Event Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

49 seconds ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World