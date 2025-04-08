Consul General Commends Work Of Pakistani Officers Serving New York Police
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Consul Genera Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Monday lauded Pakistani-American officers serving the New York Police Department (NYPD) for their commitment to strengthening peace and security across New York’s diverse neighborhoods.
Speaking at the Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Day event organized by NYPD's Pakistani-American Law Enforcement Society, he called Pakistani-American police officers “true ambassadors of Pakistan”.
The ceremony, held at NYPD Headquarters, was attended by New York City Eric Adams, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, high-ranking police officials, a large number of Pakistani-American police officers and prominent members of the Pakistani-American community.
Consul General Atozai commended their dedication to public service and their humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, which reflect a deep commitment to their roots and sense of global responsibility.
He praised their initiative in celebrating Pakistan’s heritage at the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities, saying they exemplify the values of unity, resilience, and pride in cultural identity.
The event underscored the vital role of Pakistan-Americans in law enforcement and celebrated their achievements as a bridge between communities, it was pointed out.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
More Stories From World
-
Japan vows to host successful world athletics c'ships, Deaflympics5 minutes ago
-
Consul General commends work of Pakistani officers serving New York police5 minutes ago
-
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 202525 minutes ago
-
Trump says EU tariff proposal 'very, very bad to us'55 minutes ago
-
Clean streets vs business woes: pollution charge divides Londoners1 hour ago
-
Japan expands ban on North Korea by 2 years1 hour ago
-
Clean streets vs business woes: pollution charge divides Londoners1 hour ago
-
Spanish premier to visit Vietnam, China as US announces tariffs1 hour ago
-
Once-dying Mexican river delta slowly nursed back to life2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 19 killed in Israeli strikes overnight2 hours ago
-
Thailand stocks fall more than 4% at open after holiday2 hours ago
-
Trump announces direct nuclear talks with Iran2 hours ago