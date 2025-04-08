Open Menu

Consul General Commends Work Of Pakistani Officers Serving New York Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Consul General commends work of Pakistani officers serving New York police

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Consul Genera Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Monday lauded Pakistani-American officers serving the New York Police Department (NYPD) for their commitment to strengthening peace and security across New York’s diverse neighborhoods.

Speaking at the Pakistan Heritage and Resolution Day event organized by NYPD's Pakistani-American Law Enforcement Society, he called Pakistani-American police officers “true ambassadors of Pakistan”.

The ceremony, held at NYPD Headquarters, was attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, high-ranking police officials, a large number of Pakistani-American police officers and prominent members of the Pakistani-American community.

Consul General Atozai commended their dedication to public service and their humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, which reflect a deep commitment to their roots and sense of global responsibility.

He praised their initiative in celebrating Pakistan’s heritage at the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities, saying they exemplify the values of unity, resilience, and pride in cultural identity.

The event underscored the vital role of Pakistan-Americans in law enforcement and celebrated their achievements as a bridge between communities, it was pointed out.

