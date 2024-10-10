(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Shehzad Ahmad Khan said Pakistan's digital landscape is growing rapidly, and it offers immense potential for investors.

Pakistan is eager to collaborate with global partners, especially China, to harness the full potential of digital trade, he said at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo held in Hangzhou, China.

Hangzhou has witnessed significant growth in the digital sector, particularly in cross-border e-commerce and digital trade.

Since being approved as China's first comprehensive pilot zone for cross-border e-commerce in 2015, Hangzhou has experienced a surge in cross-border e-commerce sellers, from fewer than 100 to over 63,000. In 2023, the city's digital trade volume amounted to approximately RMB 319 billion, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Shehzad said China is viewed as a pioneer in digital innovation, and “we are keen to learn from China's success stories and partner with China to fully tap the potential of digital trade." Pakistan is rapidly transforming its digital infrastructure, leveraging technologies like cloud computing, data centers and IoT, he added.

The consul general further elaborated on the supportive policies and market layout optimization that have contributed to Pakistan's digital growth. He cited the policies of the Pakistani government, such as the Pakistan National ICT Industry Development White Paper, to expand computing power and integrating smart applications across various sectors.

These efforts not only enhance digital transformation, but also indirectly boost overall economic output through their multiplier effects, he stressed.

Asked about the potential of digital collaboration between Pakistan and China, he said the China-Pakistan digital collaboration extends beyond infrastructure investment and both countries are working together to develop a new generation of ICT experts who can continue Pakistan's digital journey for many years to come.

He said this includes increasing digital skills investment, which is considered a pillar of Pakistan's digitalized future. “We extend an invitation to more Chinese enterprises to explore these prospects."

The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo, which ran from September 25 to 29, saw the participation of more than 1,500 enterprises from 32 countries and regions, attracting more than 30,000 professional buyers who registered to attend the event. With the aim of fostering cooperation and development in digital trade, the expo facilitated the signing of 113 projects.

Among the notable signed projects were the UN International Trade Centre's Hangzhou Innovation Centre, the China-Kazakhstan Smart Port, the Central Asia Innovation Centre, the ‘Belt and Road’ China-Africa Cooperation Industrial Park, etc, marking significant strides and collaborations in the realm of digital trade.

APP/rkg-asg