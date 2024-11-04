- Home
- World
- News
- Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education & Career Expo
Consul General Hussain Muhammad Inspires Youth At PAD’s Future Fest Education & Career Expo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Consul General Hussain Muhammad on Monday attended the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo, where he inspired a vibrant gathering of students and educators with his insights on career development and personal growth
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Consul General Hussain Muhammad on Monday attended the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo, where he inspired a vibrant gathering of students and educators with his insights on career development and personal growth.
The event was also attended by Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, Dawood Sharif, Head of PAD’s Education Committee and a vibrant gathering of students and educators. The Consul General acknowledged PAD’s efforts to empower Pakistani youth through initiatives that support career decisions.
During his address, the Consul General emphasized the importance of thoughtful career choices.
“Today’s decisions will shape tomorrow’s leaders. Career counselling like this Expo will open doors for students to discover paths aligned with their strengths and aspirations”, he noted.
He urged Pakistani community members to collaborate and join hands with PAD to implement an effective roadmap for enrollment of out of school children of Pakistani expats in the Emirates.
Mr. Hussain encouraged students to view careers as more than just jobs and see it as a journey of purpose, passion, and potential. He advised students to define success by focusing on societal impact rather than conventional measures like titles or external recognition.
He highlighted that in an age of rapid technological change, education is about developing critical thinking and creativity.
He also advised youth to choose careers that align with well-being and personal growth. Acknowledged the tremendous efforts by PAD for arranging the Expo, he encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented at the event.
Arsalan Yunus, Abdul Karim Hanif, Saima Hasan and Omar Hayat participated in the expert talks
Recent Stories
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election
SPSC declares 121 candidates suitable for appointment as Lecturer, Zoology
Three new private member's bills introduced in Senate
Aid restrictions and dismantling UNRWA will compound Gazans’ suffering: UN
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..
Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC
More Stories From World
-
Aid restrictions and dismantling UNRWA will compound Gazans’ suffering: UN47 minutes ago
-
Two Iran Guards killed in aircraft crash during combat: state media1 hour ago
-
Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train1 hour ago
-
Final US campaign blitz for Harris and Trump1 hour ago
-
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption3 hours ago
-
Germany's Baerbock vows 'rock-solid' Ukraine support as Russia advances6 hours ago
-
Spain dreads more flood deaths as more rain expected6 hours ago
-
Myanmar's beloved Asian elephant Momo celebrates 71st birthday at Yangon Zoo7 hours ago
-
Turkey sacks 3 mayors in Kurdish majority southeast7 hours ago
-
Shenzhou-18 mission returns samples for extraterrestrial habitation research7 hours ago
-
Japan launches H3 rocket with defense communication satellite7 hours ago
-
Shenzhou-18 astronauts arrive in Beijing7 hours ago