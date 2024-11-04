Open Menu

Consul General Hussain Muhammad Inspires Youth At PAD’s Future Fest Education & Career Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Consul General Hussain Muhammad on Monday attended the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD)’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo, where he inspired a vibrant gathering of students and educators with his insights on career development and personal growth

The event was also attended by Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, Dawood Sharif, Head of PAD’s Education Committee and a vibrant gathering of students and educators. The Consul General acknowledged PAD’s efforts to empower Pakistani youth through initiatives that support career decisions.

During his address, the Consul General emphasized the importance of thoughtful career choices.

“Today’s decisions will shape tomorrow’s leaders. Career counselling like this Expo will open doors for students to discover paths aligned with their strengths and aspirations”, he noted.

He urged Pakistani community members to collaborate and join hands with PAD to implement an effective roadmap for enrollment of out of school children of Pakistani expats in the Emirates.

Mr. Hussain encouraged students to view careers as more than just jobs and see it as a journey of purpose, passion, and potential. He advised students to define success by focusing on societal impact rather than conventional measures like titles or external recognition.

He highlighted that in an age of rapid technological change, education is about developing critical thinking and creativity.

He also advised youth to choose careers that align with well-being and personal growth. Acknowledged the tremendous efforts by PAD for arranging the Expo, he encouraged students to seize the opportunities presented at the event.

Arsalan Yunus, Abdul Karim Hanif, Saima Hasan and Omar Hayat participated in the expert talks

More Stories From World