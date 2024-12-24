Open Menu

Consul General In New York Honours Young Pakistani Winner Of US Junior Open Squash Championship

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

The Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, Tuesday hosted young Pakistani squash player Mouhammad Harmas Raja, and lauded his historic win at the US Junior Open Squash Championship 2024, held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Welcoming Harmas Raja at the Consulate, the Consul General said that his victory in the Boys’ Under-11 category was a source of immense pride for Pakistan and a testament to the talent and determination of the nation’s youth.

Consul General Atozai congratulated Harmas Raja on this "remarkable achievement" and emphasized the importance of fostering and supporting young athletes to revive Pakistan’s dominance in squash globally.

Harmas Raja defeated an American player in straight sets, with a score of 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, in the Under-11 Boys final.

This victory makes him the first Pakistani to win the prestigious title in the competition’s history.

The US Junior Open 2024 saw 1,007 players from 51 countries competing, highlighting the significance of Harmas Raja's achievement on the international squash scene.

