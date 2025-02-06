Open Menu

Consul General Meets Bohra Business Community Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:37 PM

A delegation of the Bohra business community based in the United Arab Emirates called on Hussain Muhammad, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan on Thursday

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Bohra business community based in the United Arab Emirates called on Hussain Muhammad, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan on Thursday.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor was also present during the meeting held with the delegation.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE with discussions on increasing imports from Pakistan, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, fresh fruits and vegetables, gemstones and other commodities.

The delegation expressed keen interest in exploring new avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Hussain Muhammad welcomed the delegation’s proposals and reaffirmed the consulate’s commitment to facilitating and supporting business initiatives that promote economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE. He assured the delegation of the consulate’s full cooperation in streamlining trade processes.

The visiting business leaders appreciated the consulate’s support and facilitation, expressing confidence in further expanding trade collaborations between the two countries.

