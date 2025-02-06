Consul General Meets Bohra Business Community Delegation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:37 PM
A delegation of the Bohra business community based in the United Arab Emirates called on Hussain Muhammad, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan on Thursday
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Bohra business community based in the United Arab Emirates called on Hussain Muhammad, Consul General at the Consulate General of Pakistan on Thursday.
Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor was also present during the meeting held with the delegation.
The meeting focused on strengthening trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE with discussions on increasing imports from Pakistan, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, fresh fruits and vegetables, gemstones and other commodities.
The delegation expressed keen interest in exploring new avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
Hussain Muhammad welcomed the delegation’s proposals and reaffirmed the consulate’s commitment to facilitating and supporting business initiatives that promote economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE. He assured the delegation of the consulate’s full cooperation in streamlining trade processes.
The visiting business leaders appreciated the consulate’s support and facilitation, expressing confidence in further expanding trade collaborations between the two countries.
Recent Stories
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica
TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait
NYU presents highest honour to Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani
PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shahbaz acquitted in Ramazan Sugar Mills case
DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation5 minutes ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test1 hour ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test2 hours ago
-
Pakistani skiers hope for great experience at Asian Winter Games in China2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 20252 hours ago
-
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day2 hours ago
-
Iran president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'3 hours ago
-
M23 addresses crowds in captured DR Congo city, as fighters advance3 hours ago
-
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini3 hours ago
-
Man Utd confirm Martinez cruciate ligament injury3 hours ago
-
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier3 hours ago
-
Beijing to host 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo in July3 hours ago