Consul General meets Pakistan Business Council Dubai’s members

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Consul General, Hussain Muhammad on Wednesday held a meeting with the new Board of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai here at the Consulate General of Pakistan.

Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of the PBC introduced the newly inducted members and shared the council’s strategic roadmap for 2025-2026.

He stated that PBC aims to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and UAE through collaborative efforts in trade, investment and cultural exchanges. The Council is committed to avail opportunities for mutual growth and foster a deeper connection between the two nations, he added.

Congratulating the new board, Hussain Muhammad extended his best wishes to the members and appreciated PBC’s efforts in promoting Pakistan’s economic potential in the UAE. He encouraged them to take concrete steps towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the UAE.

The Consul General emphasized the need for business leaders to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse sectors, including IT, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism. He said that Pakistan offers immense potential for investment and trade, with Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established as a single window to facilitate investors. He urged the Pakistan Business Council to act as a bridge for creating new partnerships and expanding existing ones.

The Consul General assured the council of the Consulate’s support and reaffirmed the mission’s commitment to strengthening the Pakistan-UAE relationship.

The meeting was also attended by Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor and other senior officials of the Consulate and members of the PBC.