Consul General Offers Condolences On Passing Of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 09:09 PM
On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates visited the Ismaili Centre Dubai to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates visited the Ismaili Centre Dubai to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.
The Consul General stated that life of His Highness was marked by unwavering service to humanity, and he was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and vulnerable across the world.
Hussain Muhammad also highlighted the profound connection between His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and Pakistan, recalling his remarkable contributions to the country’s development. He added that his enduring legacy of philanthropy will continue to inspire generations to come.
He said, "the Consulate General of Pakistan extends its sympathies to the Ismaili community and all those mourning the loss of an extraordinary global humanitarian leader."
Recent Stories
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Real Madrid great Marcelo announces retirement
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to add ..
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollut ..
More Stories From World
-
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV2 minutes ago
-
President Zardari's visit to further strengthen special friendly relations: Prof Cheng20 minutes ago
-
Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel20 minutes ago
-
Consul General meets Bohra business community delegation34 minutes ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test2 hours ago
-
Australia dominate as Sri Lanka reach 229-9 in second Test2 hours ago
-
Pakistani skiers hope for great experience at Asian Winter Games in China2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 20253 hours ago
-
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day3 hours ago
-
Iran president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'3 hours ago
-
M23 addresses crowds in captured DR Congo city, as fighters advance3 hours ago
-
Fresh quake barrage hits Greek island Santorini3 hours ago