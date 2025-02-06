Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates visited the Ismaili Centre Dubai to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in United Arab Emirates visited the Ismaili Centre Dubai to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

The Consul General stated that life of His Highness was marked by unwavering service to humanity, and he was a beacon of hope for the underprivileged and vulnerable across the world.

Hussain Muhammad also highlighted the profound connection between His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV and Pakistan, recalling his remarkable contributions to the country’s development. He added that his enduring legacy of philanthropy will continue to inspire generations to come.

He said, "the Consulate General of Pakistan extends its sympathies to the Ismaili community and all those mourning the loss of an extraordinary global humanitarian leader."