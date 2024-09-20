Open Menu

Consul General Presents Certificate Of Appreciation To Pakistani Expat In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In a gesture of recognition and admiration, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, honored Muhammad Siddique Baksh, a long-standing Pakistani expatriate, with a Certificate of Appreciation for his exemplary conduct and outstanding contributions to the UAE.

Siddique Baksh, who has lived in the UAE since 1968, has worked diligently in various professions and gained the respect and admiration of the community. Recently, he was also acknowledged by Dubai Police for his cooperation and maintaining a flawless driving record over an impressive 55-year period.

This rare achievement stands as a testament to Mr. Siddique’s commitment to upholding the laws and values of his host country, said a press release issued here.

Consul General Hussain Muhammad praised Mr Siddique for his lifelong dedication to positive conduct, integrity, and responsibility, which serves as an inspiration to the entire Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE.

“We are deeply proud of Mr. Muhammad Siddique Baksh for embodying the values of discipline, hard work, and respect for the law. His remarkable journey and contributions in this country showcase the spirit of Pakistan and our enduring friendship with the UAE. We wish him continued success and happiness in the years ahead,” said Mr. Hussain Muhammad.

The Consul General also extended his gratitude to the Dubai Police for acknowledging such exemplary residents and fostering a spirit of harmony and mutual respect between communities.

The ceremony was attended by officers from the Pakistan Consulate General, who also conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Siddique for his remarkable achievements. His story is a proud reflection of the positive contributions of Pakistani nationals to the UAE’s diverse and dynamic society.

