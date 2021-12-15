Consul Verifying Reports of Russians Shot at While Rushing California Border in Cars

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik that he is in contact with US authorities to verify reports of Russian undocumented migrants being found in two vehicles shot at while barreling through a California border crossing.

"We are in contact with the border service and immigration authorities to verify this information and confirm whether there are Russian citizens there," Zakharov said.

On Tuesday, media reported that two vehicles carrying 18 Russian migrants including children were shot at by an officer at the California border when trying to cross into the US.

The two vehicles collided, and two of occupants suffered minor head contusions, according to local Fox.

The drivers of both vehicles have been arrested and face charges of engaging in illegal migration, according to the media outlet.