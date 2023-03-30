UrduPoint.com

Consular Access Granted To Arrested US WSJ Journalist - Russian Foreign Ministry

Published March 30, 2023

Consular Access Granted to Arrested US WSJ Journalist - Russian Foreign Ministry

Consular access has been granted to the arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Consular access has been granted to the arrested Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the United States. According to FSB, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms.

"Yes," Zakharova said, answering the question whether Gershkovich has been granted consular access.

The diplomat gave no further details on the matter.

