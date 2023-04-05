Consular Access to Detained WSJ Correspondent Being Considered - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The issue of consular access to the arrested WSJ correspondent, Evan Gershkovich, has been taken into consideration, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. Later that day, the court decided to place the journalist in pre-trial detention for two months until May 29.

"The issue of consular access to him (Gershkovich) has been taken into consideration, it is being resolved with a view to the existing consular practice and Russian laws," she said at a regular briefing.