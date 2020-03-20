Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Qatar Limits Number of Visitors Over COVID-19

The Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Qatar decided to limit reception of visitors due to the situation with the spreading of COVID-19, a representative of the embassy told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Qatar decided to limit reception of visitors due to the situation with the spreading of COVID-19, a representative of the embassy told Sputnik.

"We receive three visitors a day only with urgent questions and by appointment," the representative said.

On Thursday, the Qatari Supreme Committee for Crisis Management said that starting from the next working week, which began in Qatar on Sunday, state institutions should keep only 20 percent of its employees working in offices, while the remainder should switch to remote work or go on vacation by agreement.

So far, Qatar confirmed 460 cases of the coronavirus infection across the country.