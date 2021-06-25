UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consular Visit To Sapega, Placed Under House Arrest, Being Discussed - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Consular Visit to Sapega, Placed Under House Arrest, Being Discussed - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Belarus confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk during the stopover of a Ryanair plane, was moved under house arrest from a detention center, and a consular visit is under consideration.

"The measure of restraint for Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian Criminal code, was changed from confinement to house arrest ... The possibility for our consular staffers to visit Sapega soon is now under consideration," the embassy said.

The Russian embassy added that it maintains contacts with the Belarusian Investigative Committee, and Sapega's lawyers and family.

Sapega was detained late in May alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk labels as extremist. He was placed under house arrest as well.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Visit Minsk Sofia Belarus May Criminals Family From

Recent Stories

15 minutes ago

Five FC personnel martyred in terrorists’ attack ..

24 minutes ago

OPPO takes home 12 awards at CVPR 2021 while the p ..

30 minutes ago

The Country’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand r ..

37 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.