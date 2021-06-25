Consular Visit to Sapega, Placed Under House Arrest, Being Discussed - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Belarus confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk during the stopover of a Ryanair plane, was moved under house arrest from a detention center, and a consular visit is under consideration.

"The measure of restraint for Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained under Part 3 of Article 130 of the Belarusian Criminal code, was changed from confinement to house arrest ... The possibility for our consular staffers to visit Sapega soon is now under consideration," the embassy said.

The Russian embassy added that it maintains contacts with the Belarusian Investigative Committee, and Sapega's lawyers and family.

Sapega was detained late in May alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, the co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk labels as extremist. He was placed under house arrest as well.