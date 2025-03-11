Consulate General Dubai Hosts An Event To Promote HEMS 2025 Trade Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council Dubai, organized a Sahoor event on March 10 (Monday) at the Pakistan Association Dubai.
The event was held in connection with the upcoming 4th edition of the Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS 2025), scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19, 2025 at the Expo Centre Lahore, Pakistan, a press release issued on Tuesday said.
Hussain Muhammad, urged UAE-based business leaders to send their representatives to attend HEMS 2025 and explore the vast trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan. He assured participants of the full support of the Government of Pakistan, stating, “The Consulate is here to extend all required assistance and facilitation to the visiting delegates to Pakistan.”
Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, emphasized the purpose of the event, which was to prepare a delegation of buyers and potential importers to visit Pakistan and participate in the mega exhibition.
He highlighted the significance of HEMS 2025, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with the Export Development board.
Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council Dubai, and Vice Chairman Kamran Riyaz also addressed the gathering, underscoring the council’s role in connecting business communities from various countries to participate in HEMS 2025. They reiterated their commitment to fostering bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
Prominent Pakistani businessman Hussain Dawood encouraged attendees to seize the opportunity presented by HEMS 2025. He emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in promoting Pakistan’s export sectors and strengthening economic partnerships.
HEMS 2025 is a premier trade exhibition focusing on Health, Engineering, and Minerals sectors. The event will showcase products including Electrical Machinery, Automotive, Fans & Home Electrical Appliances, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Surgical Instruments, Chemicals, Marble & Minerals, Construction Material, Gems & Jewellery, sports Goods, Cutlery & Cookware, Stationery, Packaging Material, Furniture & Mattresses, Plastic Implements, Handicrafts, and Safety Equipment.
