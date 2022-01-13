UrduPoint.com

Consulate General Of Germany In Almaty Partially Resumed Operations - Foreign Ministry

January 13, 2022

Consulate General of Germany in Almaty Partially Resumed Operations - Foreign Ministry

The German consulate general in Almaty has partially resumed operations, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The consulate general in Almaty is currently only open on a limited basis," the ministry said in a statement.

