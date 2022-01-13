Consulate General Of Germany In Almaty Partially Resumed Operations - Foreign Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 05:36 PM
The German consulate general in Almaty has partially resumed operations, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The German consulate general in Almaty has partially resumed operations, the German Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The consulate general in Almaty is currently only open on a limited basis," the ministry said in a statement.