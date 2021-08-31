(@FahadShabbir)

Consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The consultation is concluded and government will be announced soon," Shaheen said.