Consultations On Afghan Gov't Over, Results To Be Announced Soon - Taliban

Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The consultation is concluded and government will be announced soon," Shaheen said.

