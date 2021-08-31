Consultations On Afghan Gov't Over, Results To Be Announced Soon - Taliban
Consultations on the new Afghan government have been concluded and its results will be announced soon, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), told Sputnik on Tuesday
"The consultation is concluded and government will be announced soon," Shaheen said.