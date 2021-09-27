Consultations on Future German Government to Be Held Behind Closed Doors - Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Consultations on the composition of Germany's new government will be held behind closed doors, Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and top candidate for chancellor, said on Monday.

"We will not discuss with you specific details of future coalition negotiations. I understand that you want to understand everything. But we want to talk confidentially with those with whom we want to do this together," Scholz told the press.

The chancellor candidate noted that SPD intended to "discuss certain matters with friends" from the future coalition in the near future.

Scholz further said that it was normal that the Greens and liberals were planning to hold preliminary consultations on the formation of the government.

He stressed that it is important that the parties trust each other.

"They (parties) should want to work together, instead of criticizing each other behind their backs," he added.

At the same time, the SPD leader said that the coalition between the conservative CDU/CSU alliance and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) used to be "the most negative example for the government's activities in recent years" since there was "absolutely no trust" between them.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party emerged victorious, outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively.

The parties will now begin negotiations to form a coalition.