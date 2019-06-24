Consultations On Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meeting Underway - Georgian Prime Minister
Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said Monday consultations were underway to hold a meeting between the Georgian prime minister's special envoy Zurab Abashidze and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin on relations with Russia
"There is the Abashidze-Karasin format, which focuses mainly on humanitarian issues and certainly consultations in this direction are also underway," Bakhtadze said in an interview with Imedi tv.