Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meeting Underway - Georgian Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said Monday consultations were underway to hold a meeting between the Georgian prime minister 's special envoy Zurab Abashidze and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin on relations with Russia

"There is the Abashidze-Karasin format, which focuses mainly on humanitarian issues and certainly consultations in this direction are also underway," Bakhtadze said in an interview with Imedi tv.