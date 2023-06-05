Consultations on Russia-UN Memorandum Under Grain Deal to Be Held on June 9 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The next round of consultations on Russia-UN Memorandum within the grain deal framework will be held on June 9 in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"We have agreed on the next round of consultations in an interdepartmental format to take place in Geneva on the June 9," Vershinin told a briefing.