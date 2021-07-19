Consultations to Name New Lebanese Prime Minister Scheduled for July 26 - Presidency

UrduPoint.com
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Parliamentary consultations on the new Lebanese government following the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will take place next week, President Michel Aoun's office said on Monday.

"The presidential office has scheduled parliamentary consultations for July 26 to name a new prime minister," the presidency tweeted.

It added that the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council held a meeting earlier on Monday to discuss the security situation in the country ahead of the Eid al-Adha holidays. The officials stressed the need to mobilize the military and security forces to ensure safety.

Hariri, appointed in the fall of 2020, formally resigned on July 15 after his meeting with Aoun who denied once again his proposed composition of the cabinet. The move came after nine-month-long negotiations to form a new government broke down.

Lebanon has long been mired in a major political crisis, exacerbated by the worst financial and economic gridlock in many years. The turmoil triggered mass demonstrations in October 2019, which have since ousted two governments.

