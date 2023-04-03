Consultations To Prepare Top Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Diplomats Talks Underway - Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Consultations are being held in Moscow on preparations for a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.
"Consultations are being held in Moscow as part of preparations for a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey," the ministry said.