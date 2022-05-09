UrduPoint.com

Consultations With WHO On Approval Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Underway - Health Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that consultations with the World Health Organization (WHO) on approval of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are still underway.

"They are continuing," Murashko told reporters.

In January, Murashko said that Russia had sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the WHO.

The WHO has so far approved 10 COVID-19 vaccines, including Covovax, Moderna, Comirnaty, Janssen, Astrazeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Sinovac and Sinopharm, with 10 more vaccines undergoing the review process, including Russia's Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines.

Last week, media reported that the WHO would consider on May 10 a draft resolution calling for the closure of a specialised WHO office in Moscow over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was developed at Kiev's request.

