Consumer Prices in Eurozone Predictably Decreased by 0.3% in December - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Annual deflation in 19 eurozone countries in December remained at the November level and amounted to 0.3 percent, EU's statistics agency Eurostat revealed.

A year earlier, in December 2019, annual inflation in the eurozone was 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices also decreased by 0.3 percent.

Core annual inflation in December 2020 amounted to 0.2 percent in annual terms, same as in November.