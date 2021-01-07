Consumer Prices In Eurozone Predictably Decreased By 0.3% In December - Statistics Agency
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Annual deflation in 19 eurozone countries in December remained at the November level and amounted to 0.3 percent, EU's statistics agency Eurostat revealed.
A year earlier, in December 2019, annual inflation in the eurozone was 1.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices also decreased by 0.3 percent.
Core annual inflation in December 2020 amounted to 0.2 percent in annual terms, same as in November.