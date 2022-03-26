UrduPoint.com

Consumer Reports Investigation Shows PFAS Present In Fast-Food Wrappers, Packages - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Consumer Reports Investigation Shows PFAS Present in Fast-Food Wrappers, Packages - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) A new Consumer Reports (CR) investigation into the presence of harmful chemicals in food and packaging items has found disturbing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the packaging of several fast-food restaurants and grocery stores, a report on the investigation said.

"Consumer Reports' tests show that some of the most popular restaurant chains and grocery stores in the US wrap their food in packaging containing toxic forever chemicals," Consumer Reports senior scientist Michael Hansen said in the report on Friday. "Fortunately, some retailers have demonstrated that PFAS levels in food packaging can be kept very low and that companies can phase out these harmful chemicals."

Researchers involved in the testing said that the PFAS, sometimes called 'forever chemicals," are being used in hundreds of products to make them resistant to corrosion, oil, heat and water.

Their resistance to decomposition means they do not break down naturally in the environment and can possibly stay in a person's body for years. PFAS from grease-resistant food wrappers can creep into the food people eat and contaminate water, soil and landfills.

Consumer Reports said it tested samples of 118 food packaging products from major restaurant and grocery chains, including paper bags holding French fries and hamburger wrappers, paper plates and molded fiber bowls for salads.

Paralleling the release of the Consumer Report's investigation, Restaurant Brands International - which owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes - announced plans to phase out PFAS chemicals in its food packaging worldwide by 2025. Chick-Fil-A announced a plan and a commitment to phase out PFAS in packaging by the end of summer.

Related Topics

Water Oil From

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results

4 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose s ..

Farrukh Habib asks Opposition leader to disclose sources of illegal accounts bef ..

4 hours ago
 Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series ..

Australian batsman Steve Smith to miss ODI series and T20 match due to injured e ..

4 hours ago
 US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barre ..

US Cancels Meetings With Taliban After Girls Barred From Returning to Schools - ..

4 hours ago
 Job festival held at Government College of Technol ..

Job festival held at Government College of Technology Samanabad

4 hours ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes she ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad organizes sheep, goat show

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>