Consumer Reports Investigation Shows PFAS Present in Fast-Food Wrappers, Packages - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) A new Consumer Reports (CR) investigation into the presence of harmful chemicals in food and packaging items has found disturbing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the packaging of several fast-food restaurants and grocery stores, a report on the investigation said.

"Consumer Reports' tests show that some of the most popular restaurant chains and grocery stores in the US wrap their food in packaging containing toxic forever chemicals," Consumer Reports senior scientist Michael Hansen said in the report on Friday. "Fortunately, some retailers have demonstrated that PFAS levels in food packaging can be kept very low and that companies can phase out these harmful chemicals."

Researchers involved in the testing said that the PFAS, sometimes called 'forever chemicals," are being used in hundreds of products to make them resistant to corrosion, oil, heat and water.

Their resistance to decomposition means they do not break down naturally in the environment and can possibly stay in a person's body for years. PFAS from grease-resistant food wrappers can creep into the food people eat and contaminate water, soil and landfills.

Consumer Reports said it tested samples of 118 food packaging products from major restaurant and grocery chains, including paper bags holding French fries and hamburger wrappers, paper plates and molded fiber bowls for salads.

Paralleling the release of the Consumer Report's investigation, Restaurant Brands International - which owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes - announced plans to phase out PFAS chemicals in its food packaging worldwide by 2025. Chick-Fil-A announced a plan and a commitment to phase out PFAS in packaging by the end of summer.