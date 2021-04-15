Consumer Spending, Labor Market Pick-Up to Keep US Recovery on Track - Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Stronger consumer spending amid a pickup in the labor market should keep the US economic recovery on track despite price pressures, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book economic report released on Wednesday.

"National economic activity accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April," the report said, referring to the period covered in the report. "Consumer spending strengthened. Employment growth picked up over the reporting period, with most districts noting modest to moderate increases in headcounts."

The Beige Book contains anecdotal information collected by the Federal Reserve's banks in 12 US districts.

The latest report, through April 5, showed US economic recovery continuing at a modest pace.

While inflation appears to be on the move, driven by input costs that will likely continue rising, it was expected to have a transient impact on the economy, the report said.

"Prices accelerated slightly since the last report, with many districts reporting moderate price increases and some saying prices rose more robustly," the report said. "Cost increases were partly attributed to ongoing supply chain disruptions, temporarily exacerbated in some cases by winter weather events."