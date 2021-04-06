UrduPoint.com
Consumers Spent $900Bln Online Globally In 2020 - Mastercard

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:31 PM

Consumers Spent $900Bln Online Globally in 2020 - Mastercard

Online sales in 2020 accounted for about $900 billion spent by consumers globally or approximately 20 percent of all retail spending, the Mastercard Economics Institute said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Online sales in 2020 accounted for about $900 billion spent by consumers globally or approximately 20 percent of all retail spending, the Mastercard Economics Institute said in a report on Tuesday.

"$900,000,000,000. That's how much more was spent at online retailers globally in 2020 as Covid-19 kept consumers at home. Across the world, e-commerce made up roughly $1 out of every $5 spent on retail in 2020, up from about $1 out of every $7 spent in 2019," the report said.

The trend of a growing number of consumers choosing online stores continues in 2021 with countries where digital retail had a larger share before the coronavirus pandemic see larger gains from e-commerce than countries that had a smaller share, the report said.

Results show that pre-pandemic share of digital retail in Russia and the United States was around 5 and 11 percent, respectively, and surged to 14.1 and 22 percent, respectivel, when the pandemic reached its peak.

Grocery e-commerce will be the sector with the longest digital impact of the pandemic with 70-80 percent of the peak surge, the report added.

International e-trade increased 25-30 percent from March 2020 through February 2021, according to the report.

