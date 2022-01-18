- Home
Contact Between Lavrov, Blinken Being Prepared - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) A contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being prepared, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"(it is) being prepared," the ministry said.
