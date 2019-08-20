UrduPoint.com
Contact Established With Pirates Who Kidnapped 3 Russians Off Cameroon's Coast - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:29 PM

Contact has been established with pirates who have recently kidnapped eight people, including three Russian sailors, off Cameroon's coast, a source in the shipowner company told Sputnik on Tuesday

Contact has been established with pirates who have recently kidnapped eight people, including three Russian sailors, off Cameroon's coast, a source in the shipowner company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

"Contact has been established ... They have not declared their demands yet ... Everything is going on calmly," the source said.

