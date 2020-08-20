Contact Group Agreed on Separation of Forces in 4 Locations in Donbas - Ukraine Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group has agreed on the separation of forces in four new locations in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

"The ceasefire regime is still in place: during the meeting, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed on 20 areas for the mine clearance and four new locations for the separation of troops," the office said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The exact locations have not been specified but they were chosen in line with the decisions of the Normandy Four summit held in Paris on December 9, 2019, the statement added.