Contact Group Fails To Approve Response Mechanism To Ceasefire Violations In Donbas - DPR

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:03 AM

The Trilateral Contact Group on Wednesday failed to approve a coordination mechanism to prevent and respond to ceasefire violations in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Trilateral Contact Group on Wednesday failed to approve a coordination mechanism to prevent and respond to ceasefire violations in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we failed to reach an agreement and find common ground on the matter today, as Kiev doggedly maintains a diametrically opposite position on the bilateral cooperation at the level of representatives at the JCCC [Joint Center for Control and Coordination]," Nikonorova said in a statement.

The minister noted that the DPR's insistence on the cooperation mechanism stipulating quick, direct and regular contacts between the sides was in accordance with last year's ceasefire.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which has adopted three documents aimed at resolving the conflict since September 2014. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.

Last July, the eastern Ukrainian peace process saw a breakthrough when negotiators signed an exhaustive list of measures on how to maintain peace in the volatile region. The measures included a blanket ban on deploying military equipment or using drones in reconnaissance, sabotage or offensive missions in sensitive locations. In an unprecedented step, a system of holding ceasefire violators accountable was also agreed upon by the sides.

