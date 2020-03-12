UrduPoint.com
Contact Group In Minsk Agrees On Troop Disengagement In Donbas - Zelenskyy's Office

Thu 12th March, 2020 | 08:10 AM

Contact Group in Minsk Agrees on Troop Disengagement in Donbas - Zelenskyy's Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement agreed in Minsk on troop disengagement in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said.

"At the meeting, the sides reached agreements on exchanging detainees, on the issue of disengagement of forces and hardware, on simultaneous opening of checkpoints in the settlements of Zolotoe and Schastya, and also on the establishment of an advisory council," it said.

The sides agreed to submit a list of persons subject to mutual release in order to conduct the detainee swap as soon as possible.

