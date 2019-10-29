Contact Group on Donbas Agreed Date for Troop Withdrawal in Petrivske - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas agreed the date for disengagement of troops and military hardware in Petrivske, Russia's envoy at talks to resolve the situation in Ukraine Boris Gryzlov confirmed Tuesday.

Earlier, the envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to the Contact Group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova, said that during the meeting in Minsk on Tuesday, Donbas and Kiev had agreed on a fixed date for the resumption of the withdrawal of forces in the area of Petrivske.

"Today, the Contact Group agreed the date for the separation of forces and means in Petrivske. I think that in this way the work of the Contact Group opens, in case of successful separation of forces and means at these two sections, the opportunity for the heads of state to meet in the Normandy format," Gryzlov told reporters following the group's meeting in Minsk.